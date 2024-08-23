AP PGCET Counselling 2024 Web Options Entry Begins At pgcet- sche.aptonline.in- Check Details Here

AP PGCET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has opened the web options entry portal for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) counselling 2024. Eligible candidates who are part of the counselling process can now select their preferred courses and colleges on the official website at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. To access the web options entry for AP PGCET counselling 2024, candidates must log in using their AP PGCET Hall ticket number and date of birth.

Candidates must complete the web options entry process by August 23, 2024. Afterward, APSCHE will provide an edit window on August 24, allowing candidates to make any necessary changes. The seat allotment results are expected to be released on August 28, 2024. Successful candidates are required to report to their assigned colleges between August 29 and August 31, 2024.

AP PGCET Counselling 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website: pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, navigate to the 'Forms' section and scroll down to find the 'Web Options' link.

Click on the 'Web Options' link to continue.

On the Web Option Selection page, enter your AP EAPCET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.

Click 'Submit' after filling in the required information.

Carefully select and review your preferred colleges and courses before finalizing your choices.

Download and save a copy of your selected preferences for future reference.

The AP PGCET counselling process is intended for candidates seeking admission to first-year postgraduate programs for the academic year 2024-25. These programs include Master of Arts (MA), Master of Commerce (MCom), Master of Science (MSc), Master of Communication and Journalism (MCJ), and other courses offered by state-funded universities in Andhra Pradesh.