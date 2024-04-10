AP POLYCET 2024 Registration Ends Today At polycetap.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP POLYCET 2024: The registration process for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2024, administered by the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training, will conclude today, April 10. Candidates who are interested but haven't yet registered can still complete the AP POLYCET 2024 application form on the official website, polycetap.nic.in. Scheduled for April 27, the AP POLYCET 2024 will take place across various exam centers within the state. This examination serves as a gateway for admission into diploma-level courses offered by polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

The AP POLYCET 2024 exam will consist of a total of 120 multiple-choice questions, each offering four answer options. Candidates will have a duration of 2 hours to complete the exam.

AP POLYCET 2024: Steps To Apply

- Visit the official website: polycetap.nic.in.

- Click on 'Online Application' on the homepage.

- Register and fill in the application form.

- Pay the application fee.

- Submit your application.

- Print a copy for future reference.

AP POLYCET 2024: Eligibility Criteria

- Residency: Applicants must be residents of Andhra Pradesh.

- Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed the 10th standard from a recognized board. Those awaiting the results of their 10th standard board exams are also eligible to apply.

- Academic Requirements: Students who have completed their Class 10 from NIOS, APOSS, or other equivalent boards must have passed all subjects, including mathematics, physics, and chemistry, with a minimum of 35% marks in each subject.

It's imperative for candidates to ensure that they meet these eligibility criteria before applying for the AP POLYCET 2024 examination. By adhering to these guidelines and meeting the specified criteria, aspiring candidates can avail themselves of the opportunity to pursue diploma-level courses in polytechnic colleges within Andhra Pradesh.