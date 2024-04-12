AP Results 2024: BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result To Be Announced Today At 11 AM On bie.ap.gov.in- Steps To Check Here

AP Inter Results 2024: The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will release the Inter 1st year (Class 11) and second year (Class 12) results today. AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results will be announced on April 12 at 11 a.m.The BIEAP will host a press conference at 11 a.m. to announce the Inter results, following which a link to download scorecards will be activated on the board's result website. The exam was held in March. The first-year test began on March 1 and ends on March 19, 2024.

The papers were held in single shifts, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The second-year examination was conducted from March 2 to March 20, 2024. Practical exams were held from February 11 to February 20 for General courses and from February 5 to February 20 for vocational courses.

AP Inter Results 2024: Steps to download scorecard here

Visit the official BIEAP website at bieap.apcfss.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Click the "Inter Result 2024 AP" link.

Students should input their hall ticket number and birth date in the box provided.

The results for AP Inter 2024 will be displayed on the next page.

Students can verify the information and download the results for future reference.

"The members of the press are invited to the event of release of I and II Year Results (General and Vocational) of IPE March 2024 by the Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education on 12-04-2024, 11:00 AM at Board of Intermediate Education, Eswar Elite, Opp. Manipal Hospital, Tadepalli," reads the official notice.