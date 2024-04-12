Advertisement
AP INTER RESULTS 2024

AP Results 2024: BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result To Be Announced Today At 11 AM On bie.ap.gov.in- Steps To Check Here

AP Ingter Results 2024: The BIEAP will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to release the Inter 1st and 2nd-year results, scroll down for more details.
 

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 09:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
AP Inter Results 2024: The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will release the Inter 1st year (Class 11) and second year (Class 12) results today. AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results will be announced on April 12 at 11 a.m.The BIEAP will host a press conference at 11 a.m. to announce the Inter results, following which a link to download scorecards will be activated on the board's result website. The exam was held in March. The first-year test began on March 1 and ends on March 19, 2024.

The papers were held in single shifts, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The second-year examination was conducted from March 2 to March 20, 2024. Practical exams were held from February 11 to February 20 for General courses and from February 5 to February 20 for vocational courses.

AP Inter Results 2024: Steps to download scorecard here

  • Visit the official BIEAP website at bieap.apcfss.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in.
  • Click the "Inter Result 2024 AP" link.
  • Students should input their hall ticket number and birth date in the box provided.
  • The results for AP Inter 2024 will be displayed on the next page.
  • Students can verify the information and download the results for future reference.

"The members of the press are invited to the event of release of I and II Year Results (General and Vocational) of IPE March 2024 by the Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education on 12-04-2024, 11:00 AM at Board of Intermediate Education, Eswar Elite, Opp. Manipal Hospital, Tadepalli," reads the official notice.

