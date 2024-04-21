AP SSC Results 2024 To Be OUT Tomorrow At 11 AM On bse.ap.gov.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

AP SSC 2024: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), is set to announce the AP SSC results 2024 tomorrow, April 22, at 11 AM through a press conference. Students who took the AP Class 10 board exams 2024 can check their results on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, and results.bse.ap.gov.in. They'll need their roll number and other login details to access the AP 10th results 2024. The Class 10 exams were held from March 18 to March 30 in a single shift.

Candidates need to secure minimum 35% marks to pass overall. Those who fail in one or two subjects will get the chance to appear for supplementary exams to improve their scores.

AP SSC Results 2024: Official Websites To Check Scores

- bse.ap.gov.in

- bseaps.in

- results.bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Visit the official AP board website, bse.ap.gov.in.

- Click on the link for AP SSC results 2024.

- Enter your roll number in the provided space.

- The AP 10th result 2024 will be displayed.

- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

AP SSC 2024: Exam Details

The BSEAP Class 10th exams commenced on March 18 and concluded on March 30, 2024. The AP SSC exam began with the first language paper and ended with the OSSC Main Language Paper II and the SSC Vocational Course Theory. The exams were held in a single shift every day, from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, with some papers starting at 9:30 AM and ending at 11:30 PM.