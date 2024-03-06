AP TET 2024 Answer Key Released At aptet.apcfss.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AP TET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 Answer Key is out now, it was released by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh today, March 06. Candidates who participated in the examination can now access and download the answer key from the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. The AP TET, a crucial assessment for prospective teachers, took place from February 27 to March 9, 2024.

AP TET Answer Key 2024: Direct Link

Originally scheduled for release on March 10, 2024, the provisional answer key surprised candidates by becoming available earlier on March 6, 2024. This timely release provides participants with an opportunity to review their performance and cross-check their responses against the official answers. For those who may have concerns or discrepancies, the window to raise objections is open until March 7, 2024. The authorities are committed to addressing these concerns, ensuring a fair and accurate evaluation process.

AP TET Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit aptet.apcfss.in, the official website of AP TET.

Step 2: Access the AP TET 2024 Answer Key PDF directly from the website.

Step 3: Review the answer key to check your responses against the official answers.

Step 4: Download the answer key for offline reference if needed.

Step 5: If you have objections, follow the provided instructions to raise them within the given timeframe.

The final answer key will be out on March 13. It's important to mention that the answer keys for each paper have been shared separately to make things clear and accurate. Moreover, candidates can expect the AP TET 2024 results to be declared on March 14, 2024, which will be the end of the examination process.