AP TET 2024 Final Answer Key Released At aptet.apcfss.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AP TET Final Answer Key 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has published the final answer key for the 2024 Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET). Candidates who took the exam can view the answer key on the official APTET website at aptet.apcfss.in. The AP TET 2024 exams, covering Paper-1A, Paper-1B, Paper-2A, and Paper-2B, were held from October 3 to October 20, 2024. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had initially released the preliminary answer keys starting from October 4, 2024. Paper 1 consists of five sections: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, English, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies, with 30 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in each section. Paper 2 also has five sections: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, English, and subjects specific to the chosen stream. The first three sections contain 30 MCQs each, while the subject-specific section includes 60 questions.

The AP TET is conducted for candidates who aspire to become teachers in schools managed by various entities, including the State Government, rural and urban local bodies, AP Model Schools, welfare and society schools, as well as private aided and unaided schools, for teaching classes 1 to 8.

AP TET Final Answer key 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official APTET website i.e. aptet.apcfss.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the AP TET answer key.

A login page will appear.

Enter the required credentials.

Download the answer key and save it.

Print a copy for future reference.

The pass marks for AP TET differ according to the candidate's category. Open category candidates must secure 60% to pass, while Backward Classes (BC) candidates require 50%. For SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and differently-abled (PH) candidates, the pass mark is set at 40%. Differently-abled candidates must have a minimum disability of 40% (Visually, Orthopedically, Hearing Impaired, or Autism) to qualify for this concession.

AP TET scores will contribute 20% weightage in the Teacher Recruitment process conducted by the State Government. The remaining 80% will be based on the written test from the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT). The final selection for teacher posts will be determined by the combined score.