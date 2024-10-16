AP TET 2024: Paper 1A, Paper 1B Answer Key Released At aptet.apcfss.in- Check Direct Link Here

AP TET 2024: The School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh has released the answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024. The answer key is available for exams held from October 6 to October 14, and candidates can download the AP TET Paper 1A and 1B answer keys from aptet.apcfss.in. Question papers have also been released alongside the answer key. The result is expected by the last week of October. Candidates can raise objections to the answer key until October 18, 2024. Previously, the AP TET Paper 2A answer key was released, with the objection window closing on October 9. The final answer key will be prepared after reviewing the objections raised.

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department is holding the TET exam from October 3 to October 21, after it was postponed from the initial dates of August 5 to August 20. The exams are conducted in two shifts: 9:30 am to 12 pm, and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. General category candidates must score 60%, OBC candidates 50%, while SC, ST, differently abled (PH), and ex-servicemen candidates need 40% to pass.

AP TET 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

On the homepage, select the answer key tab.

The question paper and answer key will appear on the screen.

Review the details and download the file.

Make sure to print a copy for future reference.

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department is conducting the TET examination over several days from October 3 to October 21. The test was initially set for August 5 to 20 but was postponed to allow candidates more time to prepare. The AP TET exam is conducted in two shifts on all exam days—9:30 am to 12:00 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. According to the schedule, the final answer keys will be available on October 27, with results announced on November 2. The passing marks for open category candidates are 60%, while BC candidates require 50%. SC, ST, differently-abled (PH), and ex-servicemen candidates need a minimum of 40%. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.