AP TET 2024 Registration Ends Today At aptet.apcfss.in- Steps To Apply Here

AP TET 2024: The registration window for AP TET 2024 conducted by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, is set to close today on the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. Starting tomorrow, applicants can access the online mock paper for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test. The AP TET 2024 admit card is scheduled to be available on February 23, with the exam taking place from February 27 to March 9 in two sessions the first from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The provisional answer key will be released on March 10, and the AP TET 2024 result is expected on March 14.

AP TET 2024: Steps To Apply

- Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

- Open the link for payment of the examination fee.

- Complete the application form.

- Upload the required documents.

- Download the final page of the application form and save a copy for future reference.

The exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions to be answered in 2 hours and 30 minutes. Paper 1 covers child development and pedagogy, language 1, English, mathematics, and environmental studies. Each section has 30 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. Paper 2 also has five sections – child development and pedagogy, language 1, English, and subjects related to the elected stream. The first three sections contain 30 MCQs, while the last section has 60 questions.

The Department of School Education will conduct two papers for the TET. Paper I is for those aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 is for those intending to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates with both DElEd and BEd qualifications for Paper 1 and Paper 2 are eligible for both papers.

The AP TET 2024 exam will be held online in all districts of the state, excluding Manyam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts. Candidates must select the district and session at available centers on the department's website, with no option to change the examination center once chosen during the designated window.