AP TET Hall Ticket 2024 Released At aptet.apcfss.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here
AP TET Hall Ticket 2024: Candidates who are taking the AP TET Feb 2024 can check and obtain their admit cards from the official website, aptet.apcfss.in, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
AP TET Hall Ticket 2024: The AP government's Department of School Education released the admit card today, February 23rd. Candidates appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test- AP TET Feb 2024 can check and get their admit cards from the official website-aptet.apcfss.in. To access it, candidates must provide their date of birth and application number. The AP TET test is planned to take place from February 27 to March 9, 2024.
AP TET Hall Ticket 2024: Here’s how to download
1. Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.
2. From the homepage, click on the link.
3. A new login page will open.
4. Fill in your application number and date of birth.
5. Access the admit card and download it.
6. Print out for future reference.
AP TET Hall Ticket 2024; direct link to download here
Candidates can view the AP TET exam schedule 2024 for Paper 1 (Parts A and B) and Paper 2 (Parts A and B) on their admit cards. It is neccessary to report on the scheduled date and hour as specified on the hall ticket.
Live Tv