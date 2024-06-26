AP TET Results 2024 Released At aptet.apcfss.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AP TET Results 2024: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department released the results for the AP Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) on June 25, 2024. AP TET results are available to candidates who took the test at aptet.apcfss.in, the official website. In Andhra Pradesh, the state-level teacher eligibility examination was held from February 26, 2024, to March 9, 2024. In Andhra Pradesh, the state-level teacher eligibility examination was held from February 26, 2024, to March 9, 2024. On March 6, 2024, the first answer key became available, and on March 14, 2024, the final answer key was made available.

According to the data released by the TS DSE in 2024, 2,67,789 candidates applied for the AP TET, indicating a high level of participation. 2,35,907 of these applicants took the AP test, indicating an adequate turnout for the examination.

AP TET Results 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit aptet.apcfss.in, the AP TET official website.

2. Select the APTET Result link from the homepage.

3. Enter your login information in the following step (as stated in the admit card).

4. Send it in to see the results of the AP TET.

5. Save the file and print it out.

Paper 1A covered Language I, Language II (English), Mathematics, Environmental Studies, and Child Development and Pedagogy. There were 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for 150 marks in paper 1. Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II (English), Teachers of Mathematics and Science, Teachers of Social Studies, and Language Teachers were included in Paper IIA.