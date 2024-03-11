APPSC Group 1 Admit Card 2024 RELEASED At psc.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has recently released the admit cards for the Group 1 preliminary examination. Aspirants who have applied for the APPSC Group 1 recruitment 2024 can now access their admit cards through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill various prestigious positions, including Deputy Collectors, District Social Welfare Officers, Municipal Commissioners, and District Employment Officers.

APPSC Group 1 Admit Card: Steps To Download

- Go to the APPSC official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

- On the home page, click on the APPSC group 1 admit card link .

- You will be redirected to a login page.

- Enter yout OTPR ID and password.

- APPSC admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- Check your personal and exam details carefully,

- Download and take a printout for future reference.

APPSC Group 1 2024: Exam Details

The APPSC Group 1 preliminary written exam conducted on 10th March, with Paper 1 conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 from 2 pm to 4 pm. The examination is conducted at 18 different centers within the state. Both papers will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions each, with each question carrying one mark. Importantly, there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. The total marks for each paper are 120, and candidates are advised to bring their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination center for verification. In the event of any discrepancies in the admit card, candidates are urged to promptly contact the examination authority to rectify the errors..