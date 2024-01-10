APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 Registration For 897 Vacancies Ends Today At psc.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: The Andhra Pradesh government is currently accepting applications for 897 Group 2 Level Posts in various departments. The application process for this recruitment (APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024) by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission is set to close today, Wednesday, January 10, 2024. The application fee for general candidates is Rs 330. The recruitment advertisement from the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission indicates that among the advertised posts, there are 331 Executive and 566 Non-Executive positions. The preliminary examination, the first stage of assessment, is scheduled for February 25. Successfully selected candidates will proceed to the main exam, which will be conducted through a computer.

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be graduates in the relevant field in order to apply. In addition, candidates must not be younger than 18 or older than 42 on the specified cutoff date. Candidates from reserved categories in other states must apply under the general category.

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply here

Go to the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in.

Locate and click on the direct link for the APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 application on the homepage.

Complete the registration on the new page that appears.

After registration, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Submit the application and download a copy for future reference.

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

The processing fee amounts to ₹80/-, while the application fee is ₹250/-. Ex-servicemen, PBDs, SC, ST, BC, and other specified groups are exempt from the ₹80/- examination fee. The payment process is conducted online through a payment gateway using credit cards, debit cards, or net banking.