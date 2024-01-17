APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Registration Process Ends Today At psc.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

APPSC Recruitment 2024: The registration process for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 will conclude on January 17, 2024, according to the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission. Those keen on applying for Group 2 positions are required to visit the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in. This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 897 Group 2 positions spread across various departments in the state. Aspiring candidates should carefully follow the provided steps for application.

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

1. Visit APPSC's official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

2. The APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 direct link to apply is provided on the home page.

3. A new page will appear, asking candidates to register themselves.

4. Once complete, fill out the application form and pay the application fees.

5. Click submit to download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy for future purposes.

The APPSC is seeking qualified individuals for 897 executive and non-executive roles within Group 2. The executive category includes 331 positions in departments such as Deputy Tahsildar, Assistant Lab Officer, Assistant Registrar, Extension Officer, Prohibition and Excise Sub-Inspector, and Assistant Development Officer. Additionally, there are 566 non-executive positions available, featuring roles like junior assistant, senior accountant, assistant section officer, auditor, senior auditor, and junior assistant.

All applicants are required to submit a ₹250/- application fee along with an ₹80/- processing fee. However, candidates belonging to categories such as SC, ST, BC, PBDs, ex-servicemen, and others are exempted from paying the ₹80/- examination fee. The payment of fees is to be conducted online through a payment gateway, utilizing options such as net banking, credit card, or debit card.