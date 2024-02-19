trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722734
APSC CCE ADMIT CARD 2024

APSC CCE 2024 Prelims Exam Date Announced At apsc.nic.in- Check Details Here

APSC CCE 2024: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the schedule for the APSC CCE Prelims 2024 examination. The exam is set for March 17, 2023, at 32 district headquarters, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 10:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
APSC CCE 2024: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the schedule for the APSC CCE Prelims 2024 examination. Interested applicants can apply for the Combined Competitive (Prelim) exam in 2023 via the APSC's official website, apsc.nic.in. The scores from the first test will not be utilised to determine the final ranking of candidates who pass and advance to the next level.

According to the official notice, the Combined Competitive (Prelim) exam 2023 will take place on March 17, 2023, at 32 district offices. The test consists of two papers, each lasting two hours. Paper I is about General Studies I, whereas Paper II is about General Studies 2. The total marks are 400, and the time limit is four hours. Be cautious with incorrect responses because there is negative marking.

APSC CCE 2024: Here’s how to apply

1. Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in. 

2. Click the Online Application Form link.

3. A new webpage will be displayed.

4. Enter all of your personal and educational information as requested.

5. Upload your passport-sized photos, signature, and any other relevant documents.

6. Pay the examination cost as per your category and finally click the submit button.

7. Don't forget to print the submitted application form.

APSC CCE 2024; direct link to download official notice here

There are 235 job openings across various state government departments. Registration began on January 12 and ended on February 6, 2024.

