Assam ADRE 2.0 Answer Key 2024 Released At assam.gov.in- Here’s How To Raise Objections

ADRE 2.0 Answer key 2024: The answer key for the Assam ADRE Phase 2 exam has been released today, October 9. As per the schedule, the State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has published the answer key for Grade III posts on assam.gov.in. Candidates who took the exam on September 29 can now check and download the answer key. The objection window is open, allowing candidates to submit challenges to the provisional key until October 18. After reviewing the objections, the final answer key will be compiled.

Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, Ranoj Pegu, shared a post on platform X that reads,” For all candidates of the ADRE 2.0 exam (Class-III posts, Bachelor Degree Level, and HSLC Level - Driver) conducted on 29 September 2024, an online portal will be accessible from 9 October (starting at 11:30 AM) to 18 October 2024 on the Assam State School Education Board (formerly SEBA) website. Through this portal, candidates can submit objections to the Answer Key by paying Rs. 500 per question. Valid justifications are required, or the objection will be dismissed. If the objection is accepted, the fee will be refunded. A Committee of Academic Experts will review all objections, and their decision will be final. Candidates must log in using their Application ID and password.”

Assam ADRE 2.0 Answer Key 2024: Here’s how to raise objections

Visit one of the official websites: assam.gov.in or site.sebaonline.org.

Find and click on the link for the answer key on the homepage.

Select the option "Submission of challenges against answer key of Paper III."

The answer key objection window will appear.

Log in to your account and submit your objections.

Complete the payment process online, then download the confirmation page for reference.

Over 18.50 lakh candidates have applied for various Grade III posts. If a candidate believes any answer is incorrect, they can submit their objections through the designated portal, which is active until October 10, 2024, for Paper III. For Papers IV and V, the objection portal will be open from October 9 to October 18, 2024. A fee of Rs. 500 per objection must be paid, which will be refunded if the claim is validated. Candidates are advised to submit only legitimate objections with proper justification.