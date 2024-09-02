Assam Direct Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2024 Released At site.sebaonline.org- Check Direct Link Here

ADRE Admit Card 2024: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has released the ADRE Admit Card for Grade 3 posts on September 2. Candidates participating in the ADRE recruitment can download their admit cards from the official SEBA Online website at sebaonline.org by entering their application number and date of birth. The ADRE Grade 3 Exam 2024 is scheduled to take place on September 15th, 22nd, and 29th at various centers across Assam. Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam center.

The Assam ADRE exam will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Candidates are encouraged to review the reporting time and other important instructions provided on the admit card.

The ADRE Grade 3 exam will be an OMR-based test featuring Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The question paper will consist of 200 questions divided into four sections. For the Assam Direct Recruitment Group 4 exam, there will be three sections containing a total of 150 questions. The Assam Direct Recruitment for HSSLC will cover topics such as General Awareness/General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Reasoning Ability, English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude.

ADRE Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at site.sebaonline.org.

On the homepage, click on the ADRE Assam admit card link.

A new login page will appear.

Enter your registration number and date of birth as required.

View and download your admit card.

Print a copy for future reference.

To enter the exam hall, carrying a valid admit card with a photograph is mandatory. The ADRE 2024 aims to fill 12,600 vacancies in Grades 3 and 4. The exam for Grade 4 positions is scheduled to be held on separate dates in October 2024.