Assam Matric 10th Exams Scrapped, SEBA, AHSEC To Be Merged, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday the cancellation of the Matriculation or Class 10 board examination in the state. Schools will now administer internal exams in addition to other assessments in order to advance students to the next level.

The cancellation of Assam's 10th board exams is considered a step towards implementing the National Education Policy 2020. The NEP is expected to transform India's existing educational system, encompassing school and higher education.

In Class 12, students will appear in the board exam, not in Class 10. Though the pass-and-fail system will be there in the Class X exam, students won't be required to take new admission in Class 11. It will be a continuous process," Sarma said.

In another move to revitalize the state's educational system, the administration has planned to combine the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) into a single entity. The chief minister further stated that no workers of the two-state education bodies (AHSEC and SEBA) will be laid off as a result of the merger.

The Assam Higher Secondary Council (AHSEC) released the Assam HS Class 12 Results 2023 earlier today. Students who took the Assam Higher Secondary Examination 2023 can view their results on the Board's official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the candidates who passed the AHSEC HS 12th Board Exams 2023.

"My congratulations and best wishes to all the successful candidates in the HS examination. For those who could not do well this time, remember we always have the power to work harder to achieve success. Do not give up. There is always a new beginning," said Himanta Sarma.