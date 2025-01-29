Assam Police Grade 4 PST, TPT Exam Admit Card 2025 Released At slprbassam.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Assam Police Admit Card 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, has released the 2025 admit card for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Trade Proficiency Test (TPT). Candidates appearing for the Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT can download their admit cards from the official website: slprbassam.in. The admit cards have been issued for the recruitment of various Grade IV posts in Assam Police, DGCD & CGHG, Prisons, and Forensic Science departments. Only those who download and print their admit cards will be allowed to take part in the PST and TPT. The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Trade Proficiency Test (TPT) for the mentioned positions will begin on February 5, 2025. Candidates must reach the venue specified on their admit cards to participate in the PST and PET.

Candidates should reach the exam venue early to avoid any last-minute issues. They must also read the instructions on the admit card carefully and bring all required documents as mentioned by SLPRB.

Assam Police Admit Card 2025: Here are the available job positions under the Assam Police recruitment:

Assam Police: 54 vacancies (26 for Cook, 12 for Barber, 3 for Water Carrier, 11 for Dhobi, and 2 for Cobbler).

Assam Commando Battalions: 53 vacancies (7 for Cook, 24 for Water Carrier, 13 for Dhobi, 2 for Barber, 2 for Electrician, 1 for Plumber, 1 for Mason, and 3 for Tailor).

DGCD & CGHG, Assam: 104 vacancies (44 for Cook, 12 for Water Carrier, 23 for Dhobi, 10 for Barber, and 15 for Cobbler).

Safai Karmachari (Sweeper): 30 positions in Assam Police, 2 in Assam Commando Battalions, 2 in the Prison Department, and 3 under the Directorate of Forensic Science.

Assam Police Admit Card 2025: Here’s how to download

Go to the official SLPRB website: slprbassam.in

Click on the "Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT Admit Card" link

Enter your login details

Press the "Submit" button

Download and print your admit card for future use

Candidates who have trouble downloading the admit card can call the helpline at 8826762317 or email slprbadmitcard@gmail.com for assistance.