Assam Police SI, Constable Posts Admit Card 2023 OUT At slprbassam.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Assam Police Admit Card 2023: The Admit Card for the positions of Inspector (B), Sub-Inspector (B), Head Constable (B), and Constable has been released by the Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). Candidates intending to participate in the examination can access the Assam Police Admit Card 2023 from the official website, slprbassam.in. To download the admit card, candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of birth.

Assam Police Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

Assam Police Exam 2023: Recruitment Process

The Assam Police recruitment process for 2023 includes multiple tests, each with a specific weightage. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) requires candidates to score a minimum of 40 marks, while the Written Test has a maximum value of 50 marks.

Assam Police Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

- Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to Assam police admit card 2023.

- Visit the official website, slprbassam.in

- On the homepage, click on the admit card link

- Key in your login details and submit

- Assam police admit card 2023 will appear on your screen

- Take a printout for future reference.

The Assam Police recruitment exam is scheduled for January 7. The examination for Head Constable and Constable positions is slated for 10 am to 12 pm, while the exam for Inspector and Sub-Inspector roles will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 332 positions, comprising two vacancies for Inspector (B), 60 for Sub-Inspector (B), 70 for Head Constable (B), and 200 for Constable (B).