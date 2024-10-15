Assam SLRC 2024: ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Released At sebaonline.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

Assam SLRC 2024: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has released the admit cards for the Assistant Direct Recruitment (ADRE) Grade 4 exam today, October 15. Candidates appearing for the Assam ADRE Grade 4 exam in 2024 can download their admit cards from the SEBA Online website at www.sebaonline.org. To access the admit card, candidates must enter their application number and password. The Assam ADRE Grade 4 exam will take place on October 27, 2024, in two shifts: Paper 1 from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, and Paper 2 from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Candidates are required to report to the exam center as per the timings and instructions mentioned on their admit cards.

The ADRE Grade 4 exam for HSLC (Class 10), HSLC+ITI, and Class 8 posts is scheduled for October 27, with two shifts: 9 am to 11:30 am and 1:30 pm to 4 pm. The test consists of 135 multiple-choice questions, each worth 1 mark, with a penalty of 0.25 marks for incorrect answers. Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID such as Aadhaar, PAN, Driving License, or Voter-ID card to the exam. All instructions on the admit card must be followed. This exam aims to fill 5,023 vacancies: 1,088 for HSLC, 1,833 for HSLC+ITI, and 2,102 for Class 8 posts.

ADRE SRLC 2024: Here’s how to download

Go to the official Assam government website at assam.gov.in.

Click on the ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 link (1, 2, or 3).

A new page will open where you need to enter the necessary information.

Click on submit, and your admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the admit card and download it.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates who pass the written exam will be required to attend an interview or skill test worth 15 marks. The dates and details for the interview or skill test will be announced at a later time. For technical assistance, candidates can reach SLRC Assam at the toll-free number 9582390056, available from 10 am to 5 pm on weekdays.