ATMA 2024 Admit Card Released At atmaaims.com- Check Direct Link Here

ATMA Admit Card 2024: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit cards for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA), which is scheduled to take place on February 18. Candidates who submitted their application forms by the deadline will be able to download the ATMA admit card 2024 from the official website, atmaaims.com.

Registered candidates must bring the AIMS ATMA hall ticket, two recent passport-sized pictures, and a copy of their registration form and photo ID. Passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driver's licence would all be accepted as valid photo ID proof.

ATMA Admit Card 2024: Steps to check here

Go to the AIMS official website, atmaaims.com.

Click on the 'Candidate login' button in the top right corner.

To download the hall ticket, enter your PID and password in the supplied field.

In addition, candidates must enter the captcha code displayed.

Download and print off the ATMA admission card 2024.

The ATMA exam 2024 will give admission to postgraduate (PG) management courses such as MBA, PGDM, MCA, and MMS. The test will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will last three hours. Six portions will have 30 minutes each. Aspirants should be aware that there will be no negative markings.