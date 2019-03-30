Bihar Board Class 12 result declared, 79.67% students pass exam

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Bihar Board Class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) intermediate result 2019 on Saturday. The total number of students who passed the examination is 79.67 per cent.

A total of 13,15,883 students appeared for the examination out of which 10,19,795 students passed the examination. In the Arts stream, a total of 76.53 per cent students passed the examination, in the Commerce stream 93.02 per cent and 81.20 per cent of students passed the examination.

The candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to check their results by visiting the following websites - bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in.

The Class 12 examination concluded on February 16.

The result was announced by education department additional chief secretary RK Mahajan at BSEB Headquarters in Patna.