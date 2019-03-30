हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar Board Class 12 result

Bihar Board Class 12 result declared, 79.67% students pass exam

A total of 13,15,883 students appeared for the examination out of which 10,19,795 students passed the examination. 

Bihar Board Class 12 result declared, 79.67% students pass exam

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Bihar Board Class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) intermediate result 2019 on Saturday. The total number of students who passed the examination is 79.67 per cent.

A total of 13,15,883 students appeared for the examination out of which 10,19,795 students passed the examination. In the Arts stream, a total of 76.53 per cent students passed the examination, in the Commerce stream 93.02 per cent and 81.20 per cent of students passed the examination.

The candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to check their results by visiting the following websites - bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in.

The Class 12 examination concluded on February 16.

The result was announced by education department additional chief secretary RK Mahajan at BSEB Headquarters in Patna.

Tags:
Bihar Board Class 12 resultbihar board resultBihar Board result 2019BSEB result 2019
Next
Story

Hindutva is our breath: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray rules out rift with BJP

Must Watch

PT16M32S

PM Modi in Assam: India is happy. But the Congress family and terrorist havens are disturbed