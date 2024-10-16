Bihar Board Exam 2025: BSEB Class 10, 12 Registration Deadline Extended Till October 21 At secondary.biharboardonline.com- Check Steps To Apply Here

Bihar Board Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2025. Students who still need to register can apply by submitting the form and paying a late fee. The registration form must be completed online at secondary.biharboardonline.com. The registration window will remain open until October 21, while the deadline to pay the application fee is October 19, 2024. ‘Extend date with late fee of Online Submission of Application Form for Secondary Annual Exam 2025 is from 14-10-2024 To 21-10-2024,’ reads the official website.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the application deadline for Class 11 students as well. Students can now submit their forms until October 22, 2024, via the official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The Bihar Board Class 10 and Class 12 registration forms for the 2025 exams will be completed by the heads of the respective schools on behalf of the students. School authorities must use the provided user ID and password to log in and fill out the forms. For registration, general category students are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,010, while reserved category students need to pay Rs 895.

Bihar Board Exam 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, find and click on the link titled ‘Online Application For Secondary Annual Exam 2025’.

A new page will appear.

Enter your user ID and password to register.

Log in with the credentials, complete the form, and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee, review all details, and submit the form.

Print a copy for future reference.

The Bihar Board will soon release the exam schedule for BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Based on past trends, the 2025 exams are expected to begin in February. The detailed timetable, including subjects, dates, and shifts, will be announced by December 2024. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates on the schedule and exams.