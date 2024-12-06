Bihar Board Exam 2025: BSEB Class 10th, 12th Exam Timetable Likely To Be Released Soon At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Check Details Here

Bihar Board Exam Date 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the exam dates for Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board exams soon. The official exam schedule will be released on the BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and shared on social media platforms like Facebook and X (Twitter). Last year, the Bihar board announced the final exam dates for both Matric and Intermediate classes on December 4. In 2024, the Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to 23, while the Class 12 exams took place from February 1 to 12. Class 12 exams were held in two shifts—9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm—while the Class 10 exams were conducted in a single shift.

As per media reports, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the matriculation and intermediate board exam date sheet in the first week of December. Last year, the timetable was announced on December 4, raising expectations for its release soon. The exams will be conducted following the guidelines set by the board.

Bihar Board Exam Date 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official Bihar Board website at biharboardonline.gov.in.

Find and click on the link labeled "BSEB 10th/12th Exam Timetable 2025."

A PDF file will open.

View the complete exam schedule in the PDF.

Download and save the timetable, and print a copy for future reference.

The practical exams for Class 12 were held from January 10 to 20, and for Class 10, the practical exams and internal assessments took place from January 18 to 20. The Inter exam results were declared on March 23, with an overall pass percentage of 87.21%. The Matric results were released on March 31, with a pass percentage of 82.91%. Recently, various other boards, including CBSE, CISCE, Assam, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, have also announced their final exam dates.

Bihar Board Exam Date 2025: Previous year exam dates

In 2023, the Bihar Board conducted the Class 12 theory exams from February 1 to 12, followed by the Class 10 exams from February 15 to 23. A similar schedule is expected for the 2025 exams, giving students sufficient time to prepare after the release of the date sheet.