Bihar Board Result 2021: BSEB to announce 10th, 12th result soon, check details here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the much-awaited result of Class 10th (Matric) and 12th (Intermediate) soon, on its official website- biharboardonline.com. However, no official notification regarding this has been made by the board yet.

The board had conducted the Class 12th examination this year from February 1 to 13. While the Class 10th examination was held from February 17 at various centres across the state.

It is noticed previously that the board, announces the results of class 12th within ten days of the completion of the evaluation process.

This year approximately 13.5 lakh candidates had registered themselves.

BSEB had earlier released Inter Answer Key on March 14.

Bihar Board Result 2021: Here's how to Check-

Step1: Visit the official website of Bihar board-biharboardonline.com

Step2:On the home page, click on the link which says, "Results". Next, click on 'Bihar Board Class 10th/12th results.

Step3:Choose your stream.

Step4: A new page will pop up on your screen. Fill in your credentials to log in.

Step5:Result will appear on your screen. Download the result and also take a printout for future reference.

Students of the Bihar Board need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent in theory and 40 per cent in the practical exam of each subject.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates.

