Bihar BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023 Declared At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

BPSC 69th Result 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC 69th preliminary combined competitive examination (BPSC 69th CCE) results. A total of 4,037 candidates have been shortlisted for BPSC 69th mains exam for recruitment to various posts. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the BPSC 69th result 2023 and cut-off from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Earlier, the Bihar Public Service Commission released the BPSC 69th CCE Final Answer Key 2023.

BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023: Steps To Check Scorecard

- Visit the official BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023

- Check for the result link available on the homepage and click on it.

- Enter the login details and click on the submit button.

- Your result will be applied to your screen.

- You can check your results and download the answer sheet for future reference.

BPSC 69th Result 2023: Details Mentioned On The Scorecard

- Exam Name

- Roll Number

- Category-wise Cut Off

- Number of Qualified Aspirants

- Instructions related to the result

BPSC 69th Prelims Result: Exam Date

The 69th BPSC prelims examination took place on September 30 across 488 examination centers spanning 31 districts. The selected candidates comprised 1,997 individuals from the unreserved category, 414 from the economically weaker section, 579 from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, and 41 from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. Out of these, 109 candidates secured positions as child development project officers, while 1,120 were chosen for finance administrative officer and equivalent roles. The commission has officially declared a total of 475 vacancies for the integrated 69th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE).