BIHAR STET RESULT TODAY

Bihar BSEB STET Result 2023 To Be DECLARED TODAY At 2.30 PM On bsebstet.com- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scorecard Here

Bihar BSEB STET result 2023 will be declared today at 2.30 PM, the exam was held in two shifts each day from September 4 to 15, 2023, scroll down for the direct link and steps to download scorecard.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 08:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar BSEB STET Result 2023 To Be DECLARED TODAY At 2.30 PM On bsebstet.com- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scorecard Here Bihar Stet Result 2023

Bihar STET Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, has announced the date for the Bihar STET results. The results will be available on the official website bsebstet.com today, October 3 at 2.30 PM. On September 19, the BSEB posted the answer key and requested complaints through September 20. Following the pattern, the final answer key and result are prepared after considering the candidates' complaints. To register an objection, the candidates had to pay a cost of Rs 50/- using Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

BSEB STET Result 2023: Exam Date

The BSEB STET Exam 2023 was held in two shifts each day from September 4 to 15, 2023. Candidates should keep an eye out for a direct link to their Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test Result 2023, which will be updated as soon as it is officially announced.

Bihar STET Result 2023: Here’s how to check

1. Go to the Bihar School Examination Board's (BSEB) official website at bsebstet.com.

2. Locate the result area on the BSEB's homepage.

3. When you see the "STET Result" area, click on the link provided to enter the result portal.

4. In the following step, enter any required information such as your roll number, registration number, or any other information requested by the portal.

5. Select "Submit" or "Check Result" from the drop-down menu.

6. The Bihar STET Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

7. Go over it again and download it.

8. Print it out for future reference.

BSEB STET 2023 paper 1 was held for Hindi, English, mathematics, science, social science, Sanskrit and Urdu subjects and paper 2 for English, mathematics, physics, chemistry, zoology, botany, computer science, Maithili and commerce.

