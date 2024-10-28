Bihar Constable Result 2024 To be OUT SOON At csbc.bihar.gov.in, CSBC Launches New Website- Check Details Here

Bihar Constable Result 2024: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has announced that its official website has changed from csbc.bih.nic.in to csbc.bihar.gov.in. According to the board, all updates, including the expected Bihar Police Constable Result 2024, will now be available on the new website. The written examination for Bihar Police Constable vacancies was conducted on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28 across 38 districts in pen-and-paper mode. CSBC is likely to release the provisional answer keys soon, inviting objections from candidates. Before the results, the board is expected to publish the answer keys and accept objections. The final answer key and category-wise cut-off marks will be announced along with the results.

The Constable recruitment exam, initially scheduled for October 1, 7, and 15, 2023, was cancelled following the first day of the exam. After the October 1 test, the board issued a public notice cancelling both shifts of that day's exam and postponing the October 7 and 15 exams until further notice. The re-exam was conducted with strict measures in place to prevent any use of unfair means. The exam lasted for two hours. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill approximately 21,391 Constable vacancies in the state police department.

Bihar Constable Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the commission’s updated website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Navigate to the "Bihar Police" section.

Access the "Constable Written Exam Result" page.

If prompted, enter your login credentials.

Submit the information to view your result.

Candidates were permitted to enter the examination hall starting at 10:30 AM, 1.5 hours before the exam began. They were only allowed to leave the hall once the OMR sheets were sealed. Items such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and watches were strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

Bihar Constable Result 2024: Cancellation of paper last year

The recruitment exam was initially conducted in October last year. However, the board cancelled the exam and postponed subsequent sessions after numerous candidates were caught using electronic devices and cheat sheets while attempting to cheat during the two-shift written exam in various districts of the state.