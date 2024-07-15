Advertisement
BIHAR POLICE CONSTABLE CITY SLIP 2024

Bihar Police Constable Exam City Slip 2024 Released At csbc.bih.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Bihar Police Constable City Slip 2024: The Central Selection Board of Constables will begin releasing the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2024 on July 31. Today, July 15, 2024, the city slip was uploaded to the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Constable City Slip 2024: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has issued the Bihar Police Constable City Slip 2024 on July 15, 2024. Candidates scheduled to take the exam can download the city slip from the official website - csbc.bih.nic.in. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has scheduled the Bihar Police Constable Re-exam on August 7th, 11th, 18th, 21st, 25th, and 28th, 2024, aiming to fill 21,391 constable positions. 

According to the official notice, Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2024 will be available from July 31, 2024, for the exam on August 7, 2024. Candidates can access their exam city details using their registration number or registered mobile number and date of birth provided during application submission.

Bihar Police Constable City Slip 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in. 

2. Click on the link for the e-admit card on the main page.

3. After a new page loads, click the link to download the city slip.

4. Fill in the displayed registration ID, mobile number, birthdate, and captcha.

5. The screen will display your city slip.

6. Download a copy and save it for your records. 

Bihar Police Constable City Slip 2024; direct link here

CSBC has published the entire schedule for the written test, which will take place in a single shift from 12:00 pm to 02:00 pm. Candidates should arrive at their assigned exam centers by 9:30 am for registration. After receiving their city intimation slips, candidates must proceed to download their e-admit cards, which will be accessible for download 15 days before the exams begin.

