Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 To Be Released Soon At csbc.bihar.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CSBC Bihar Constable Result 2024: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has updated its official website to csbc.bihar.gov.in from csbc.bih.nic.in. The results for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam will be announced on this new site. Once released, candidates can check their results by logging in with their credentials. The board is also expected to publish the category-wise cut-off marks along with the results. The provisional answer key for the written exam is still awaited and will be released soon. The Bihar Police Constable exam was conducted in pen-and-paper format on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28 across 38 districts in the state. The Constable recruitment exam, initially scheduled for October 1, 7, and 15, 2023, was cancelled following the first day of the exam. After the October 1 test, the board issued a public notice cancelling both shifts of that day's exam and postponing the October 7 and 15 exams until further notice. The re-exam was conducted with strict measures in place to prevent any use of unfair means. The exam lasted for two hours. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill approximately 21,391 Constable vacancies in the state police department.

Candidates were allowed to enter the exam centers from 10:30 AM, which was 1.5 hours before the exam started. They could leave only after their OMR sheets were sealed. Devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and watches were strictly prohibited.

Bihar Constable Result 2024: Steps to check here

Visit the commission's updated website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Navigate to the Bihar Police section.

Select the Constable result link.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit the information and view your result.

Bihar Constable Result 2024: Cancellation of paper last year

The recruitment exam was initially conducted in October last year. However, the board cancelled the exam and postponed subsequent sessions after numerous candidates were caught using electronic devices and cheat sheets while attempting to cheat during the two-shift written exam in various districts of the state.