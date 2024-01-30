trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715727
BIHAR STET ADMIT CARD 2023

Bihar STET Third Dummy Admit Card 2023 Released At bsebstet.com- Check Steps To Download Here

Bihar STET Admit Card 2023: Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website - bsebstet.com, scroll down for more important details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 04:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar STET Admit Card 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board will release the third dummy admit card for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024 on January 31. Applicants can download it from bsebstet2024.com until February 2, 2024.

“Applicants who have filled the application form of Secondary Education Eligibility Test 2024 are informed that the third dummy admit card of the said examination will be available on the website of the committee from 31 January 2024 to 8 February 2024,” BSEB said in a social media post. Candidates appearing for the STET exam will ensure downloading their dummy admit cards during this time period, it added.

The exam will be given in two shifts from September 4 to 15 from 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. It is strongly encouraged that candidates should download their admission cards from the official website.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download Here

1. Visit bsebstet.com, the official website.

2. Select the link for the admit card on the homepage.

3. A fresh page will load.

4. Complete your registration information and select "Submit"

5. The screen will show your 2023 Bihar STET Admit Card.

6. Download the document and print it out.

Candidates with errors in their STET 2024 admit card can rectify them using their user ID and password. This is the final opportunity for corrections, as claims after this period will not be considered valid, as stated by the board.

On the day of the exam, candidates must bring their admit card, an original picture ID card, and a passport-size photo. Candidates are not permitted to enter the examination centre with socks, shoes, or watches, according to the BSEB. 

