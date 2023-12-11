trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697618
BIHAR TRE 1 SUPPLEMENTARY RESULTS

Bihar TRE 1 Supplementary Results Declared At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

Bihar TRE 1 Supplementary Results: In the first part of the BPSC TRE, 2,773 individuals were qualified. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the BPSC TRE result link, scroll down for the direct link and steps below.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 11:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar TRE 1 Supplementary Results: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the supplementary results for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE 1.0) on Sunday, December 10. In the first part of the BPSC TRE, 2,773 individuals were temporarily qualified. "TRE1.0 supplementary results have been sent for uploading on our website. Congratulations to all the successful candidates," tweeted Atul Prasad, BPSC Chairman. The BPSC has released TRE supplemental results for Classes 1-5, 9-10, and 11-12. General, Urdu, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Maths, and more disciplines have PDFs available. Candidates can obtain their PDF results on the official website. 

According to the Commission's information, a total of 4797 vacancies were received for the supplemental result of TRE1.0; however, due to the non-availability of applicants in the reserved category, 2773 individuals are declared qualified.

Bihar TRE 1 Supplementary Results: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the links under "Supplementary Results: School Teacher Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 26/2023)" notification

3. Access the PDF and download the same

4. Take a print out for the future references

Bihar TRE 1 Supplementary Results; direct link here

The BPSC held the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 1.0) from August 24 to 26, 2023. Candidates who pass the exam will be hired as teachers in state government schools for grades 1 through 5, grades 9 through 10, and grades 11 through 12.

