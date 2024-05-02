BITSAT 2024 City Intimation Slip Tomorrow At bitsadmission.com- Check Steps To Download

BITSAT 2024: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani will release the city intimation slip for Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024 tomorrow, May 3. Applicants who have registered for the test can access their BITSAT 2024 city intimation slip by visiting the official website, bitsadmission.com. From May 6 to 10, candidates will have the opportunity to select their preferred date and slot for the BITSAT 2024 exam, scheduled for May 20 to 24. Additionally, BITS HD 2024 will take place on May 19.

The BITSAT 2024 intimation slip will enable candidates to view their assigned exam centre and city, facilitating travel arrangements for the entrance test. To download the BITSAT 2024 city slip, candidates must utilize their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth.

BITSAT 2024: Here's How To Download Intimation Slip

- Visit the official website- bitsadmission.com

- Select the link that reads, "Click Here to download BITSAT-2024 Intimation Slip."

- Enter your application number and password.

- The BITSAT Intimation Slip will appear on the screen

- Download and take a printout for future reference.

The BITSAT BTech paper will have four sections – physics, chemistry, English proficiency and logical reasoning, and mathematics. The BITSAT 2024 exam will be held online in computer-based mode for 3 hours duration. The medium of the exam will be English and there will be a total of 130 questions divided into 4 parts in the BITSAT 2024 BTech paper.