BITSAT 2024 Session 1 Admit Cards Released At bitsadmission.com- Check Steps To Download

BITSAT 2024: The admit cards for Session 1 of the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024 are now available for download on the official website, bitsadmission.com. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can access their admit cards starting today, May 15th. These cards are essential documents containing crucial information such as the candidate's name, exam roll number, assigned test center, exam date, and time, along with important instructions for the exam day.

BITSAT 2024: Here's How To Download Admit Card

- Visit the official website- bitsadmission.com

- Select the link that reads, "Click Here to download BITSAT-2024 Hallticket."

- Enter your application number and password.

- The BITSAT admit card will appear on the screen

- Download and take a printout for future reference.

BITSAT 2024: Key Dates

Session 1 Admit Card Download: May 15th, 2024

Session 2 Admit Card Download: June 19th, 2024

Session 1 Exam Dates: May 20th - 24th, 2024

Session 2 Exam Dates: June 22nd - 26th, 2024

Previously, the slot booking window for Session 1 was open from May 6th to 10th, 2024. The slot booking for Session 2 will be open from June 15th to 17th, 2024. BITSAT is an online computer-based entrance exam conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programs offered at BITS Pilani campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. It is advisable for candidates to download their admit cards well in advance, carefully review the exam day guidelines, and ensure they arrive at their designated test centers on time.