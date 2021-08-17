Blueprint To Score 40/40 in MCQ Based Term 1 Board Exams For CBSE Class 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has given the much-awaited clarity about the 2021-22 board exams. To make things easier for students, the syllabus has been rationalized and it has been divided into two terms. With the Term 1 exams due in November-December 2021, students have sufficient time to do a full proof preparation. With a well-planned strategy, you will be able to secure high grades in CBSE 10th boards in a stress-free manner.

Papers in the Term 1 examination will carry 40 marks and have duration of 90 minutes each. Another 10 marks have been kept for internal assessments like periodic tests, portfolio, practical work, etc.

· Unit-wise marks weightage

Let’s first understand the units and marks distribution of the major subjects in Term 1 exams.

For Maths, we have 7 units- Number Systems (6), Algebra (10), Coordinate Geometry (6), Geometry (6), Trigonometry (5), Mensuration (4), Statistics & Probability (3).

For Science, we have 3 units- Chemical Substances- Nature and Behaviour (16), World of Living (10), Natural Phenomena (14).

For Social Science, we have 4 units- India and the Contemporary World-1 (10), Contemporary India – I (10), Democratic Politics – I (10), Economics (10).

For English, we have 3 units- Reading (10), Writing & Grammar (10), Literature (20).

· Daily time schedule

Many classmates and teachers can suggest “perfect” timetables. Though, the best hours to study are different for every student- some are night owls and some are early risers, some grasp quickly and some do not have a great memory. So before preparing your timetable, you need to figure out your own strengths and weaknesses. Give more time to topics you personally find difficult. Keep time slots to relax and rejuvenate. Take a 5 minute break every hour. Stick to the timetable to ensure that you are not overburdened right before the exam.

Here’s a suggestion to plan your Maths units- Keep aside a couple of hours every day. Dedicate 4 days each to easy chapters like Real Numbers, Probability, Area Related To Circles and Coordinate Geometry. For lengthy chapters, like Ploynomial, Linear Equations, Triangles and Intro to Trigonometry, you can keep 7 days each.

Likewise daily chapter-wise schedule can be pre-planned for CBSE Class 10 MCQ Based Science, Social Science, Maths, English Board Exams For Term 1 2021-22

· Prepare with CBSE MCQ Question Bank for Term 1

Practicing MCQs with a latest Question Bank is essential to score well in Term 1 of class 10 board exams. New Syllabus Oswaal Chapter-wise CBSE MCQ Question Bank Class 10 Maths, Science, Social Science For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 is designed as per the "Special Assessment Scheme" issued by the Board on July 5 2021 for Board Examination -2021-22 and CBSE Syllabus announced on 22 July 2021. It is an ideal book with Stand- Alone MCQs, MCQs based on Assertion-Reason and Case-based MCQs. It also has Mnemonics for quick learning. Additionally, you get ‘Answers with Explanations’ & ‘Unit-wise Periodic Tests’ for practice. These New Syllabus CBSE MCQ Question Bank Class 10 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 also contain Topic-wise Concept Videos Via QR Codes for Hybrid Learning

Here’s the recommended for New Syllabus Chapter-wise CBSE MCQ Question Bank Class 10 Maths, Science, Social Science For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/2VT0EXf

New Syllabus Chapter-wise CBSE MCQ Question Bank Class 10 All Subjects For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3AMR073

· Get thorough with your NCERT book

As you are aware, all MCQs to be asked in CBSE class 10 term 1 board exams will be created from your NCERT textbook. So for clarity of concepts, you need to work with this book diligently. Simply mugging up MCQs will not guarantee a high score. You need to develop a deeper understanding for subjects. If you do this, no matter how the question is twisted, you will be able to easily understand and answer it.

· Solve sample papers

Use sample papers for an honest self assessment. Organise tests for yourself- solve a paper in less than 90 minutes and score yourself. Try to improve your time and score each time. Sample papers are a great way to not only identify what is lacking in your preparation, but also to increase your speed and confidence.

If you will study consistently from August itself in a systematic manner, you will surely give an outstanding performance in term 1 board exams. All the best!

(Disclaimer: Promotional content)