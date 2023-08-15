trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649292
BPSC 32ND BIHAR JUDICIAL SERVICES 2023

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services 2023 Final Answer Key Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in, Result Soon- Check Direct Link Here

Bihar 32nd Judicial Service (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was held on June 04, 2023 Final answer key has been released, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 09:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, has issued the final answer key for the Bihar Public Service Commission's 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Examination 2023. On August 14, the final solution key was made available. Candidates who took the exam can now view and obtain the answer key. Following consideration of the complaints expressed by candidates, the final answer key was generated. The answer key is now available on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in and can be downloaded by following the instructions below.

The answer key for the Bihar 32nd Judicial Service (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, which was held on June 4, 2023, has been released. On July 13, the commission issued the tentative answer key for General Studies and Law. 

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services 2023: Steps to download here


1. Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in 

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Important Notice: 32nd Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 23/2023)" 

3. Answer key pdf will open up on the screen 

4. Go through the same and download it 

5. Take its printout for future reference.

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services 2023; General Studies direct link here

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services 2023; Law direct link here

It should be noted that the final result date has not yet been declared. When the result date is announced, this page will be updated. According to prior trends, the results may be published next week. Candidates are urged to keep an eye on the official website to avoid missing out on any updates.

