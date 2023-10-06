BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 Registration Begins At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

BPSC Exam 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission, or BPSC, has begun accepting applications for the 32nd Judicial Services main test 2023. Registration for the BPSC 32nd Judicial Services main test, which will be held between November 25 and November 29, 2023, is already open. Only applicants who passed the prelims exam will be able to register for the main exams, which will be held between October 5 and October 25, 2023.

On June 4, the BPSC held the preliminary exam. A total of 17819 students took the Bihar Judicial Services prelims test, with 1675 being tentatively shortlisted for the main exam.

BPSC Exam 2024: Here’s how to check

1. Visit the BPSC's official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. Go to the homepage and click the Apply Online button.

3. Next, go to the BPSC 32nd Judicial Main 2023 Exam page.

4. Register and fill out all of the required information.

5. After registering, log in with the generated credentials and complete the application form.

6. Upload the necessary documents, pay the application money, and submit the form.

7. Download the confirmation document and print it for future reference.

A total of 154 Civil Judge positions will be filled as a result of this recruitment effort. Candidates from the state's SC/ST/Female/PwD categories must pay a Rs 200 application fee, while candidates from other categories must pay a Rs 750 application fee.