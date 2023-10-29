BPSC 67th Final Result 2023 DECLARED At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

BPSC 67th Final Result 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) final results 2023. A total of 2,090 candidates appeared in the personal interview out of the 2,104 candidates who qualified the BPSC 67th Mains exam 2023. Those who qualified and took part in the final round can check the BPSC 67th results from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Aman Anand has topped the exam. The Bihar 67th Mains was conducted from October 09 to 20, 2023. A total of 2104 candidates were shortlisted for the Interview round out of which 2090 candidates appeared in the oral examination/ interview.

BPSC 67th Final Result 2023: Direct Link

BPSC 67th Final Result 2023: Steps To Check Here

Visit the official website of the BPSC through this link bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the website's home page, candidates must locate and select the "BPSC 67th final result" option.

Candidates will be directed to a login page where they must input their personal information, such as their name and registration number.

If you are certain of your entry, click "Submit" and enter the Captcha code.

Download the outcome and keep a copy for your records.

The commission has indicated that the aggregate merit list of candidates who participated in the interview was compiled by combining the scores from both the BPSC 67th mains examination and the interview. Out of the 802 vacancies announced by the commission, 799 candidates have been successfully chosen. According to the list of top performers in BPSC 67th, six female candidates have secured positions within the top 10 ranks.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) held the 67th CCE Main written test on December 30 and 31, 2022, and January 7, 2023, to fill 802 vacancies in various departments. On September 30, 2022, the 67th BPSC Prelims exams were held, and over 11,000 students passed to take the Mains exam.