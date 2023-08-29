BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023 To Be Released Soon At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Steps To Check Here

BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023: The 2023 BPSC 67th Mains Result is forthcoming. The CCE Mains results will be made available on the Bihar Public Service Commission's official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Mains exam was taken by more than 11,000 applicants who passed the BPSC 67th Prelims exam. Atul Prasad, the chairman of the BPSC, provided an update on the 67th Mains exam, stating that the results would be released after the High Court's directive.

"67th CCE Mains result is ready & we are waiting for the Hon'ble Court's clearance to declare it. Successful candidates will get an opportunity to change their service preferences, " said BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad on X (Formerly Twitter).

BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the official website of the BPSC through this link bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the website's home page, candidates must locate and select the "BPSC 67th CCE main result" option.

Candidates will be directed to a login page where they must input their personal information, such as their name and registration number.

If you are certain of your entry, click "Submit" and enter the Captcha code.

Download the outcome and keep a copy for your records.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) held the 67th CCE Main written test on December 30 and 31, 2022, and January 7, 2023, to fill 802 vacancies in various departments.

On September 30, 2022, the 67th BPSC Prelims exams were held, and over 11,000 students passed to take the Mains exam. According to the updates, approximately a week after the result date, a thorough BPSC scorecard will be made public.