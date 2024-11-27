BPSC 69th CCE Final Results 2024 Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

BPSC Results 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the final results of the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC 69th CCE). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC 69th CCE interview, held for 1,005 candidates who cleared the Mains exam, took place from October 15 to 26. The final results for 2024 can be downloaded directly from the official website. “The result of main (written) examination of four candidates 133675, 166951, 229026, and 361189 who appeared in the interview and the result of preliminary and main (written) examination of five candidates who roll numbers are 118526, 216045, 223100, 227481 and 229771 have been cancelled," reads the official notice. Ujjwal Kumar Upkar secured the top position in the exam, with Sarvesh Kumar and Shivam Tiwari ranking second and third, respectively.

A combined merit list has been prepared for 963 candidates based on their total scores in the written exam and interview. Of the 1,005 eligible candidates, 972 attended the interview, while 33 were absent. The final results have been announced for positions such as Child Development Project Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Technical), Finance Administrative Officer, and similar roles.

BPSC Results 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link "Final Results: Integrated 69th Combined Competitive Examination"

Step 3: A PDF file will open. Download it.

Step 4: Use the search tool (Ctrl+F) to find your Roll Number and name in the list.

Step 5: Save the result for future reference.

BPSC Results 2024; direct link to download here

The BPSC 69th CCE exam 2024 consists of two stages: a preliminary exam followed by a mains exam. The preliminary exam lasted for two hours and featured objective-type questions worth a total of 150 marks. Only candidates who cleared the preliminary exam were eligible to appear for the BPSC CCE main exam.

BPSC CCE 69th Result 2024: Tie breaking rules

The candidate with the higher marks in the BPSC 69th CCE Main examination.

The candidate with the higher marks in the essay subject.

If the tie continues, preference is given to the candidate who is older based on the date of birth.

If the date of birth is the same, the candidate whose name comes first alphabetically in Devanagari script is ranked higher.