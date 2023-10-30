BPSC 69th CCE Result 2023 To Be DECLARED On This Date, Final Answer Key Released At bpsc.nih.nic.in- Direct Link Here

BPSC 69th CCE Result 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC 69th CCE Final Answer Key 2023 on this day. The result will be determined by the options listed on the final answer key. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the BPSC 69th answer key of general studies question book series A, B, C, and D from the official website--bpsc.bih.nic.in.The 69th last Result 2023 is scheduled to be released this week as the last key is issued. After examining the concerns filed against the interim answer key, the final answer key is prepared.

"Under the Integrated 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 30.09.2023, objections were invited from the candidates by displaying the provisional answers of General Studies subject on 06.10.2023 and 17.10.2023 on the website of the Commission," reads BPSC official notice.

BPSC 69th Answer key 2023: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the final answer key link

3. Access the PDF and download it

4. Take a print out for the future references

BPSC 69th Answer key 2023: Result Date

The 69th CCE result date has yet to be officially declared by the BPSC. The BPSC chairman is scheduled to announce the result update soon.