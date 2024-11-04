BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Registration 2024 Ends Today At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the application window for the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024) on November 4. Candidates who still need to apply can submit their forms at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. To apply, candidates must first complete a one-time registration (OTR). Those with existing OTR profiles can log in and proceed with their applications. Initially, the last date for submission was October 18, but it was extended to November 4.

As per the extension notice, existing candidates can update their OTR profiles, except for details like name, mother’s name, father’s name, and date of birth, between October 19 and November 4. They can also modify their application forms, except for these fields. Additionally, 70 new vacancies have been added to the BPSC 70th CCE, bringing the total number of posts to be filled to 2,027, up from the previous 1,957.

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website i.e. onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

If you're a new candidate, complete the one-time registration. Existing candidates with an OTR profile can log in directly.

Fill out the application form by entering the necessary details.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit your form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The BPSC 70th CCE Preliminary exam, initially set for November 17, has been rescheduled to December 13 and 14. This year, approximately 7 to 8 lakh candidates are expected to take the preliminary test. The application fee is ₹600 for general category candidates, while SC, ST, female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar, and those in the disabled category need to pay ₹150. To be eligible for the Combined Competitive Examination, candidates must hold a graduate degree. Applicants are advised to refer to the official notification for specific eligibility criteria related to different posts.

To apply for the BPSC 70th CCE, candidates are required to have a graduate degree. For detailed eligibility criteria specific to each post, applicants should refer to the official notification on the BPSC website. Current applicants can update their One-Time Registration (OTR) details between October 19 and November 4, except for fields like name, mother's name, father's name, and date of birth. Additionally, candidates can modify their 70th CCE application forms during this time, with an additional fee applied for changes to gender and category.