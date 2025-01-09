BPSC 70th Prelims Answer Key 2024 Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

BPSC 70th Answer Key 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the 70th Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024. Candidates who took the exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. According to the official notice, candidates can submit objections to the answer key until January 16, 2025. The 70th CCE Prelims 2024 was held on December 13 at 911 exam centers across the state. Additionally, a re-examination for the Bapu Examination Complex Center was conducted on January 4, 2025, at 22 centers. An expert committee will review the objections submitted by candidates regarding the provisional answer key and will prepare the final answer key based on their evaluation.

The question papers for the December 13, 2024, exam remain unchanged. However, three questions have been excluded from the January 4, 2025, exam.

BPSC 70th Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the link for the BPSC 70th CCE 2024 answer key.

The provisional answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the file and print it for future reference.

The BPSC 70th CCE exam has two stages: prelims and mains, followed by a personal interview. The prelims exam lasts two hours and consists of objective questions worth 150 marks. There is a negative marking of one-third for each wrong answer. Only candidates who pass the prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains exam.

The Supreme Court has declined to hear a petition regarding alleged irregularities in the BPSC 70th CCE prelims exam. The plea claimed the exam was rigged and should be canceled and re-conducted. A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices Sanjay Kumar and K.V. Viswanathan, advised the petitioner to take the matter to the Patna High Court.