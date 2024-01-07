trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706964
BPSC ASSISTANT ENGINEER RESULTS

BPSC Assistant Engineer Results RELEASED For Various Posts- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

BPSC announced results of the Assistant Engineer examination for Mechanical, Civil and revised results of Assistant Engineer Civil. Candidates who have appeared in these exams can check their results via direct link given below.

 

BPSC Assistant Engineer Results: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results for the Bihar Assistant Engineer Examination in Mechanical and Civil disciplines on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Additionally, revised results for Assistant Engineer Civil under advertisement number 03/2020 have been published. The written examination for Assistant Engineer Mechanical (advertisement 08/2022) took place on October 13 and 14, 2022, with a total of 3,116 candidates participating for 61 vacancies. A merit list, based on the written exam, was compiled on November 7, followed by document verification on November 22, 2023. The BPSC has shortlisted 57 candidates for the final selection.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Results: Direct Link

BPSC Assistant Engineer Result: Steps To Check

- Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

- Click on the link ‘Assistant Engineer Civil’ or Assistant Engineer Mechanical’ on the homepage

- The pdf of the result will appear on the screen

- Download it for future reference.

For the Assistant Engineer Civil written examination (advertisement number 07/2020) held on November 10 and 11, 2022, 6,244 candidates were present. A merit list of 190 candidates was prepared against 192 vacancies. After document verification on November 29 and 30, a total of 175 candidates have qualified for the recruitment process.

Furthermore, the BPSC has declared the result for advertisement number 03/2020, Assistant Engineer Civil. Initially, the result for a candidate with roll number 304322 was withheld due to absence in the document verification process. However, upon verification, it was found that the DV was completed, and the commission has now announced the candidate as qualified in the examination.

