trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673279
NewsEducation
BPSC TEACHER RECRUITMENT 2023

BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Likely To Be Declared Today At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 will likely be declared today. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Likely To Be Declared Today At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) school teacher recruitment examination results are awaited. Once released, the results will be available at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC conducted the school teacher recruitment examination from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. across the state at various exam centres. The commission has already released the answer keys. The Objection window was active from September 5 to September 11. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023: Steps To Check Scores

- Go to the official BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- Click on the “Results” tab on the home page.
- Click on the link that says “BPSC TRE 2023 Results”.
- Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit.
- Your BPSC TRE 2023 results will now appear on your screen.
- Download the results for future reference.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Total Vacancies

Classes 1 to 5- 79,943
Classes 9 to 10- 32,916
Classes 11 to 12- 57,602

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

BPSC conducted the school teacher recruitment examination from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. across the state at various exam centres. The commission has already released the answer keys. The Objection window was active from September 5 to September 11. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train