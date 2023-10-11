BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Likely To Be Released Today At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Time And Other Details Here

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon release the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 2023 results. According to the most recent update, the results are expected to be released today, October 11. Candidates who took the exam will be able to view their results on the official websites bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates must have the proper log-in credentials, including their registration number and password, to check the BPSC teacher recruitment exam result. The BPSC teacher examination took place on August 24, 25, and 26.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023: Here’s how to check

1. Visit the official website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in

2. On homepage, look for result section

3. Click on the link related to the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Result. Enter log in credentials

4. BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Go through the same and download it

6. Take its printout for future reference

BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023 has 79,943 posts for Primary Teachers (Class 1st to 5th), 32,916 positions for Secondary Teachers (Class 9th to 10th), and 57,602 positions for Post Graduate Teachers (Class 11th to 12th), for a total of 170,461 openings.