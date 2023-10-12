BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Steps To Check Here

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the results of the school teacher competitive examination (BPSC Bihar TRE 2023) in due course. When the Bihar Teacher Result is released, it will be available at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission announced earlier today (October 11) that the deadline for downloading OMR sheets had been extended until October 15. The warning can be found on the commission's website. The exam answer keys have already been made available.

The BPSC Teacher exam was held on August 24 and 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. This recruitment process will fill a total of 1,70,461 school teacher vacancies in Bihar.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the bpsc.bih.nic.in official website.

Open the link to the TRE results on the home page.

Enter your login information, log in, and then review the results.

Along with the TRE results, the BPSC is likely to disclose category-specific cut-off marks. It will be indicated in the result notice, which will be posted on bpsc.bih.nic.in.