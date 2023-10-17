BPSC Teacher Result 2023: Bihar BPSC TRE Result DECLARED At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the BPSC TRE Result 2023 today, October 17. Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Competitive Examination 2023 for Hindi subject can check and download their results through the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission has already released the answer keys. The Objection window was active from September 5 to September 11. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar.

BPSC TRE Result 2023: Direct Link

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023: Steps To Check Scores

- Go to the official BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

- Click on the “Results” tab on the home page.

- Click on the link that says “BPSC TRE 2023 Results”.

- Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

- Your BPSC TRE 2023 results will now appear on your screen.

- Download the results for future reference.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Total Vacancies

Classes 1 to 5- 79,943

Classes 9 to 10- 32,916

Classes 11 to 12- 57,602

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

BPSC conducted the school teacher recruitment examination from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. across the state at various exam centres. The commission has already released the answer keys. The Objection window was active from September 5 to September 11. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar.