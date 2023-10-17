trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676611
NewsEducation
BPSC TEACHER RECRUITMENT 2023

BPSC Teacher Result 2023: Bihar BPSC TRE Result DECLARED At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

The Bihar Public Service Commission announced the BPSC TRE Result 2023 for the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Competitive Examination, scroll down for the direct link to check list. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 06:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BPSC Teacher Result 2023: Bihar BPSC TRE Result DECLARED At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here BPSC TRE Result 2023

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the BPSC TRE Result 2023 today, October 17. Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Competitive Examination 2023 for Hindi subject can check and download their results through the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission has already released the answer keys. The Objection window was active from September 5 to September 11. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar.

BPSC TRE Result 2023: Direct Link

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023: Steps To Check Scores

- Go to the official BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- Click on the “Results” tab on the home page.
- Click on the link that says “BPSC TRE 2023 Results”.
- Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit.
- Your BPSC TRE 2023 results will now appear on your screen.
- Download the results for future reference.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Total Vacancies

Classes 1 to 5- 79,943
Classes 9 to 10- 32,916
Classes 11 to 12- 57,602

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

BPSC conducted the school teacher recruitment examination from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. across the state at various exam centres. The commission has already released the answer keys. The Objection window was active from September 5 to September 11. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Israel will take revenge of Hamas attack from entire Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: The story of D-5 Kothi!
DNA Video
Israel Palestine War: Why are Islamic countries scared?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the 'secret letter' of Hamas? ,
DNA Video
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
DNA Video
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?