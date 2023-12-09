BPSC TRE 2.0 Answer Key 2023 Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

BPSC TRE 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the answer key for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 2.0 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination held on December 7 and 8 can access the BPSC TRE answer key on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The answer key is available in PDF format and covers subjects such as Hindi, English, Science, Maths, Social Science, Sanskrit, Urdu, Arabic, Farsi, Bangla, Fine Arts, Dance, Physical Education, Maithali, Music, and Computer Teachers.

Candidates are permitted to raise objections against the BPSC TRE answer key from December 10 to December 12. To submit objections, candidates must utilize their login credentials, including registration number and password. Following the review of objections raised by candidates, the commission will release the final answer key for BPSC TRE.

BPSC TRE Answer Key 2023: Direct Link

BPSC TRE Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

- Click on BPSC TRE Answer Key 2023 links available on the home page.

- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BPSC Teacher Result 2023

BPSC will release the result of the exam in January 2024. Selected candidates will be called for document verification and interview. The final selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the test, document verification and interview.