BPSC TRE 2.0 Answer Key For December 15 Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

BPSC TRE 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the answer key for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 2.0 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination held on December 15 can access the BPSC TRE answer key on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download the question paper booklets and answer keys from the official website. Both the answer booklets are released in a pdf format. The exam began on December 7, 2023, and successfully ended on December 15, 2023. BPSC will shortly release the link for objection against the December 15 answer key for candidates.

The answer key for Class 11-12 subjects has been released including English, Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Education, Dance, Lalit Kala, Maithili, Music and Computer.

BPSC TRE Answer Key 2023: Direct Link

BPSC TRE Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

- Click on BPSC TRE Answer Key 2023 links available on the home page.

- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BPSC Teacher Result 2023

BPSC will release the result of the exam in January 2024. Selected candidates will be called for document verification and interview. The final selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the test, document verification and interview. BPSC TRE 2.0 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 86,557 posts for Teachers in the organisation. The students who appeared for the exam rated the paper to be easy to moderate